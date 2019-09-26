Dana White Doesn’t Regret Releasing Matt Riddle: ‘I’m Happy For Him’

– Matt Riddle is doing very well for himself in WWE, and Dana White says that he’s happy for Riddle’s success and doesn’t regret cutting him. White appeared on the My Mom’s Basement Podcast with Robbie Fox and during a series of quick questions toward the end was asked if he regretted cutting Riddle, who was released after two failed drug tests in the UFC.

“No, listen, I have no [regrets],” White said. “You know, I’ve heard interviews with Matt Riddle and he’s very fired up about being let go and everything. But at that place and that time where we were, it was the right move. But I’m happy for him, I’m happy he’s been successful and is doing well and I don’t wish the kid any ill will. I don’t hate Matt Riddle or dislike Matt Riddle in any way. I know he feels the opposite…as he should. But yeah, I don’t wish him any ill will or anything like that. I don’t regret the decision I made at that time.”

You can see the full podcast appearance below.

