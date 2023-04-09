– During last night’s post-fight press conference for UFC 287, UFC President Dana White discussed the recently announced acquisition of WWE by Endeavor that is supposed to merge WWE and UFC into one company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dana White on the WWE/Endeavor deal: “I like the [WWE/Endeavor] deal. I’m very supportive of it. I knew that they were working on it a long time ago and Ari [Emanuel] is super respectful like that. Ari wanted to make sure that everybody was good with this before we move forward with it and I think that Ari is gonna bring a lot of value. It doesn’t change anything over here.”

On WWE and UFC sharing talent: “If guys leave here and they love wrestling and they’re good enough to do it, before this deal we would’ve been good with that, but what’s gonna happen now is Ari’s gonna add a ton of value to WWE. Whether it’s sponsorship/licensing and a lot of other things he can do when he touches the business. The UFC and WWE will become their own stock.”

On if WWE and UFC will remain separate: “They’re gonna do what they do. We’re gonna do what we do. The parent company and Ari will help them in a lot of ways they know they can help them. … Their television rights are up and when your television rights are up there’s no one better than Ari Emanuel.”