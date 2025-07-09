D’Angelo Family Battle Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

The D’Angelo Family will have its final battle on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. On Tuesday night’s show, the feuding members of the family — Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, and Luca Crusifino — were called together by a returning Adriana Rizzo in the hopes of settling their differences. However, Rizzo said that she knew they wouldn’t be able to put the past behind them and so she had spoken with Ava and the three would compete in a match on next week’s show.

The match is the first announced for next week’s NXT, which airs live Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally.