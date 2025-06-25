wrestling / News
Various News: Danhausen Appears On Svengoolie, New Wrestling Book Coming In July
June 25, 2025 | Posted by
– Danhausen made an appearance on Svengoolie’s MeTV show show over the past weekend. The AEW-signed star appeared on the horror host’s show on Saturday for an interview per PWInsider.
The episode screened the classic 1960 sci-fi horror film Village of the Damned.
– The site also reports that the new book by Ian Douglass, A Decided Novelty – The Essential Guide to Black Pro Wrestling History: 1880 to 1950 will release next month.
