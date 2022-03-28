Danhausen Says He Has New Music & Gear Coming, Thinks Conan O’Brien Is a Fanhausen

Danhausen says he’ll be debuting a new look and entrance soon in AEW, and talked about appearing on Conan O’Brien’s podcast. The Very Evil one was on AEW Unrestricted and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his social media interactions with the likes of The Rock and CM Punk: “I think it just further cements the legacy of Danhausen with the people who maybe don’t know who Danhausen is. But they see that The Rock is having a good time with Danhausen doing some energy drinks and such. You see CM Punk having a wonderful time with Danhausen. He likes to beat people up all the time and yell at them. I think that’s a nice stamp of approval having CM Punk’s friendship. It’s quite wonderful. You know, Danhausen actually was very sorry he was not under the ring to save him from MJF. Was a little bit too early.”

On his new presentation that’s coming soon: “Danhausen has a new cape, he has a new entrance theme, a new entrance board. Hopefully, they will debut soon. But this is, I think, a first. I don’t think anyone knows this. That will be very evil once Danhausen gets in the ring. The bell rings, one, two three, punch somebody in the groin, and then Danhausen pin them.”

On being a guest on Conan O’Brian’s podcast: “That was the start of the friendship. We got invited secretly to be on his podcast, Danhausen was screened. I believe it’s called through a producer, a video thing to make sure Danhausen wasn’t a weirdo. Decided he wasn’t, then put him on his podcast, and he said, ‘Hey, are you available tomorrow at 5 pm to zoom with Conan?’ I said, ‘oh, yes absolutely.’ I had no clue that’s what it was for, I thought Danhausen was just going to ask a question that would be submitted, or something, and just be put on the podcast. But Danhausen was a guest, so, famous friends.”

On his dynamic with O’Brian: “Great friends, great celebrity friends, Hollywood, if you will. I think it went pretty well. Conan seemed to be a big fanhausen of Danhausen. As everyone knows, I am a big fan of Conan, look at this hair, same thing. Hopefully, we become the best of friends, right now, we are just good friends.”