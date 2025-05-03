Dani Palmer Released From WWE, Issues Statement

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that WWE NXT talent Dani Palmer was part of the latest round of WWE releases from this week. Palmer also commented on her release earlier today via social media. She wrote the following:

“Thank you WWE for bringing me to the love of my life🤍 the past 3 years have been amazing! It’s a bittersweet feeling to be officially closing out my athletic career, but I can truly say I went til the wheels fell off..literally lol. Our bodies are a gift and mine has been so kind to me. I look forward to this next chapter!! Gods been giving me some big dreams with bringing my business back and I couldn’t be more stoked about it! Thank you all for the support❤️❤️”

Palmer signed with WWE earlier in 2022. She last competed at the WWE Evolve TV tapings earlier in February, where she was reportedly injured. This brings the total number of WWE talent releases this week to 16. Here’s the updated list:

* Braun Strowman

* Shayna Baszler

* Dakota Kai

* Kayden Carter

* Katana Chance

* Cora Jade

* Gigi Dolin

* Eddy Thorpe

* Riley Osborne

* Jakara Jackson

* Wolfgang

* Joe Coffey

* Mark Coffey

* Ora Mensah

* Javier Bernal

* Dani Palmer