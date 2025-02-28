wrestling / News
Dani Palmer Reportedly Injured at WWE EVOLVE Tapings
February 28, 2025 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE NXT wrestler Dani Palmer was injured at the recent tapings for episodes of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi. Palmer hadn’t been used on WWE TV for some time, which is why she was moved over for EVOLVE.
This isn’t the first time Palmer has been injured in recent history, as last year she had to have two hip surgeries.
