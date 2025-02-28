wrestling / News

Dani Palmer Reportedly Injured at WWE EVOLVE Tapings

February 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dani Palmer WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE NXT wrestler Dani Palmer was injured at the recent tapings for episodes of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi. Palmer hadn’t been used on WWE TV for some time, which is why she was moved over for EVOLVE.

This isn’t the first time Palmer has been injured in recent history, as last year she had to have two hip surgeries.

