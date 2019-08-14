wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan and Rowan Force Buddy Murphy to Say He Lied About Roman Reigns’ Attacker (Video)
August 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Daniel Bryan and Rowan had issues with Buddy Murphy saying Rowan attacked Roman Reigns, and made sure to rectify the matter on Smackdown. During this week’s episode, Bryan and Rowan found Murphy in the locker room area and Rowan assaulted him until he said that he lied about Rowan being the attacker.
You can see video of the segment below:
.@WWE_Murphy can admit that he lied about the @WWERomanReigns incident the easy way or the hard way…@WWEDanielBryan & @ERICKROWAN like the hard way. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/pa4xpthA0y
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2019
