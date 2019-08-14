wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan and Rowan Force Buddy Murphy to Say He Lied About Roman Reigns’ Attacker (Video)

August 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan and Rowan Smackdown 8-13-19

– Daniel Bryan and Rowan had issues with Buddy Murphy saying Rowan attacked Roman Reigns, and made sure to rectify the matter on Smackdown. During this week’s episode, Bryan and Rowan found Murphy in the locker room area and Rowan assaulted him until he said that he lied about Rowan being the attacker.

You can see video of the segment below:

