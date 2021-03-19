Daniel Bryan On Potentially Being Added To WrestleMania 37 Main Event, Roman Reigns Match At WWE Fastlane

Daniel Bryan was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and he discussed a variety of topics, including potentially being added to the WrestleMania 37 main event, his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Daniel Bryan on potentially being added to WrestleMania 37 main event with Roman Reigns and Edge: “The hard thing about the idea of a triple threat is that Edge was forced to retire almost 10 years ago, and him coming back is a really powerful story. What I think the story needed more than anything else was to make the WrestleMania match between Roman and Edge not a sure thing. We’ve cast doubt on that. The idea of me versus Edge at WrestleMania is pretty cool. Two guys forced to retire, and now we’re both back. All that’s to say, I don’t think Edge and Roman need Daniel Bryan involved in the story. What I do think is exciting for the fans is that now there is a lot of doubt about the match you’re going to see at WrestleMania, and I think that’s really fun. Will it be me and Edge? Or me in a triple-threat? Or Edge and Roman? The more passion you drum up for this, the better it is for everybody.”

On whether WrestleMania 37 could be his last WrestleMania: “Realistically, it could be. But there is a difference between saying this could be my last WrestleMania compared to this being my last match. After being forced to retire, I never want to retire again. It will be interesting to see what happens with my career. I don’t know if I can do the full-time WWE schedule anymore.”

On his upcoming match with Reigns at WWE Fastlane: “Roman is working at a whole other level. What’s interesting, and I’ve thought this since the beginning of the pandemic, is that you have a different opportunity without crowds. Some people think, ‘No crowds? That’s lame!’ But Roman has done better than anyone accentuating the positive of it. Some of the interviews he’s done are ones you couldn’t do in front of a live crowd without getting ‘What!’-ed to death. He’s been so incredible in this run. I’ve always thought he was special, and we’re seeing just how special he is right now. He possibly could be the best in the world right now, and this could be my last full-time run, so I’m going to make sure this match is a banger. I don’t want to live with the regret of having my last full-time run be me just doing what’s best for everyone else. Yes, I love doing what’s best for the industry, but at some point, I also need to do what’s best for me. I’m going full blast on Sunday.”