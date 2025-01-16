Danielle Fishel & Will Friedle On Appearing at WWE Raw Netflix Premiere, Friedle Not Being Named

Danielle Fishel & Will Friedle were shown on camera for WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere but only Fishel was named, as the two recently discussed on their podcast. The Boy Meets World stars appeared in the audience for the show, though only Fishel was called out by name, and they later did a video with the New Day where they blew them off over their new heel attitudes. Fishel and Friedle weighed in on their audience appearance on Pod Meets World, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On being asked to be on screen

Fishel: “They come up to us at a certain point during the show and are like, ‘We’re doing pops of different celebrities who are here and we’re putting them on the jumbotron. It’s going to TV. Are you okay if we put you on?’ I go, ‘Yeah, sure, no problem. Will, let’s do this.'”

Friedle: “I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ They’re like, ‘Come on.'”

On their appearance

Fishel: “They know Will and I are there. When we said we wanted to go, we said it was going to be a podcast thing. Unfortunately, Rider (Strong) was out of town, but Pod Meets World would love to be at this event. In my mind, when they’re asking, of course they’re asking if Will and I want to do this. Will is like, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ ‘Will, you have to do it, it’s going to be very weird if it’s just me. They’re expecting a podcast thing. You have to come up with me.’ Jensen (Karp) is like, ‘Yeah, go with be with Danielle.’ Will is like, ‘Okay.’ They move us from the fourth row to the second row because it’s easier for the cameras to get to us to there. They move us to the second row and it’s Will and I sitting there. They go to Seth Green. They go to Maucaly Culkin. They go to O’Shea Jackson Jr. ‘We’re coming to you.’ Will goes, ‘What are we going to do when they come to us?’ ‘I’m gonna do the Cena You Can’t See Me,’ because I was wearing a vintage John Cena shirt. He’s like, ‘Alright, I’ll do that too.’ They go to us, and we get [a pop], we’re hamming it up for the camera. We’re looking at each other and laughing, and that’s it. That’s the end of our bit. We get to move back to our seats to sit with our spouses, and by the time we leave, I’m getting inundated with text messages. Will is getting inundated with text messages. One of my favorite text messages I received was from the one and only Mick Foley, who said, ‘Danielle, you looked so great. It was so good to see you there. Don’t tell Will, but they didn’t mention his name. They didn’t say his name.'”

Friedle: “It literally says, ‘Danielle Fishel’ on the screen and nothing.”

Fishel: “Nothing. Mick Foley says, ‘I was yelling at my screen. Put some respect on Will Friedle’s name!’ I’m checking all of it. I’m getting all these notifications. I go to X, and we are trending. Topanga is trending. Underneath it, ‘With Will Friedle.’ I click on it and it is all of our dear listeners and dear fans of Boy Meets World saying, ‘What the fuck. How are you going to disrespect Will Friedle like that?’ PEOPLE Magazine mentioned it.

On people asking if it was a “bit”

Fishel: “It was maybe one of the top ten stories from the entire event. When I tell you that people were asking, ‘Is it part of the bit? They talk about this on their podcast.

Friedle: “I never get recognized next to Danielle. They thought it was part of the bit.

Fishel: “This wasn’t a bit. It was, I guess you would call, an organic bit.

Friedle: “It’s my life. It’s what it is. Not getting recognized is kind of my thing. To the point where, we go on the screen. My first text, ten seconds later, is from a friend of mine in London going, ‘Dude, what the hell. Why weren’t you on the thing?’ ‘What do you mean?'”