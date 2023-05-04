wrestling / News
Danny Burch Lost His Passion For Wrestling After First Run in WWE
In an interview with Bobby Fish for the Undisputed Podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Danny Burch spoke about his first run in WWE NXT and why his time in the company made him lose his passion for wrestling. Burch worked for WWE from 2011 to 2014, and then 2019 to 2022.
He said: “It just wasn’t working. Because of my mindset and how unhappy I was… I was relieved [it was over]. At that point, I was so unhappy, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I even want to do this anymore.’”
He noted that part of his unhappiness at the time was training under Bill DeMott and getting burned out. After his release, he had no non-compete clause and eventually worked on the independent scene. He would make sporadic appearances for WWE from 2015 to 2019, when he signed a contract.
He added: “The passion came back. I realized why I loved professional wrestling again.“
