Danny McBride Appears In Don Gato Tequila Ad At MLW Blood & Thunder

Danny McBride made a surprise appearance at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday night. The star of Righteous Gemstones appeared in an ad for Don Gato tequila that told the origin of Don Gato tequila.

In the ad, McBride and Steve Little recall the origin story of Don Gato and how Gato tasted some tequila in Las Vegas and felt his power return, power called “Tequila Power.” Gato then gambled his money at roulette, betting it all on black and winning. He used his winnings to start Don Gato tequila.

The full MLW Blood & Thunder event can be viewed below.