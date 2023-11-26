wrestling / News
Dante Martin Returns to AEW During Tonight’s Collision
– In a night of big wrestling returns including Randy Orton, CM Punk, and R-Truth, the previously injured Dante Martin was also back on AEW TV tonight during the Collision program. Martin appeared in a backstage promo with his brother Darius and Action Andretti Andretti and Darius noted while their bond has grown over the last eight months, something has been missing, that missing piece being Dante.
With this week’s AEW Dynamite being in the Martin Brothers’ hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, they plan to take flight later this week. You can check out a clip of Dante Martin’s return below.
Dante Martin was out of action from AEW TV for most of the year following a nasty broken leg injury that took place earlier in March in ROH.
LET'S GO!!!!!!
Welcome back @lucha_angel1!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/D1hpHgkssE
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 26, 2023
Dante Martin is back!!!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ActionAndretti | @DariusMartin612 | @lucha_angel1 pic.twitter.com/Sj7dBPGPaU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023
