Dante Martin Set for Action at Wrestlepalooza

November 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision 11-25-23 - Dante Martin Image Credit: AEW, TNT

– After recently returning from injury, Dante Martin will be in action at Wrestlepalooza on Sunday, January 14. You can see the announcement post below. The event will be held at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

