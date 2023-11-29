Dante Martin Set for Action at Wrestlepalooza

– After recently returning from injury, Dante Martin will be in action at Wrestlepalooza on Sunday, January 14. You can see the announcement post below. The event will be held at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minneapolis! Get your tickets… DANTE MARTIN returns to #WRESTLEPALOOZA at @FirstAvenue on SUNDAY, January 14th! 🔝✈️ Doors 6pm | Show 7pm | 18+

Tickets: $30 ADV | $40 DOS

🎟️ https://t.co/ZkNT3Ngygh pic.twitter.com/TCpTRhSK7o — F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) November 29, 2023