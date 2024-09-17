wrestling / News
Dante Martin Set for RevPro’s British J Cup
September 17, 2024 | Posted by
– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced AEW wrestler and Top Flight member Dante Martin as the eighth entrance for the 2024 British J-Cup. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, September 28.
Martin now joins Robbie Eagles, Robbie X, Kid Lykos, Kid Lykos II, Lio Rush, Cameron Khai, and Barbaro Cavernario as announced names for the tournament, with one more yet to be announced. The tournament takes place on September 28th in Stevanage, England. You can see the announcement below:
Entrant #8 for Saturday September 28th's British J Cup is DANTE MARTIN
🎟️https://t.co/dk9Mt5cyFn pic.twitter.com/SXImmFAztF
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 17, 2024
