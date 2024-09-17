wrestling / News

Dante Martin Set for RevPro’s British J Cup

September 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Revolution Pro Wrestling RevPro British J Cup - Dante Martin Image Credit: RevPro

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced AEW wrestler and Top Flight member Dante Martin as the eighth entrance for the 2024 British J-Cup. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, September 28.

Martin now joins Robbie Eagles, Robbie X, Kid Lykos, Kid Lykos II, Lio Rush, Cameron Khai, and Barbaro Cavernario as announced names for the tournament, with one more yet to be announced. The tournament takes place on September 28th in Stevanage, England. You can see the announcement below:

