Dante Martin Set for RevPro’s British J Cup

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced AEW wrestler and Top Flight member Dante Martin as the eighth entrance for the 2024 British J-Cup. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, September 28.

Martin now joins Robbie Eagles, Robbie X, Kid Lykos, Kid Lykos II, Lio Rush, Cameron Khai, and Barbaro Cavernario as announced names for the tournament, with one more yet to be announced. The tournament takes place on September 28th in Stevanage, England. You can see the announcement below: