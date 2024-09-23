Darby Allin Doesn’t Explore Much When Traveling For AEW

In an interview with Fightful, Darby Allin said that he doesn’t explore much when he goes to various cities while traveling for AEW. He noted that he stays focused on his job instead.

He said: “I don’t know. When it’s trips like this, I get such like a business mode. I can’t, I don’t explore. I’m like a hermit. I like to like stay in the room as much as possible and focus on Sunday. It’s like weird. It does not feel like a vacation. I can’t even go out there and like explore the town. I’m so focused.“