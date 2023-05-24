– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp ahead of AEW Double or Nothing, former TNT Champion Darby Allin revealed how those rumors of him appearing in Jackass Forever began. According to Allin, he was in fact filming a stunt with Steve-O, and Steve-O did make a pitch for him to appear in the movie, but it was too late to work out a deal for Allin to appear in the film by that point, so it didn’t pan out. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Darby Allin on how the Jackass Forever rumors started: “I was filming with Steve-O. Remember that skit where I was in a body bag and I went down this drop-in and right into flat. Yeah, so Steve-O was video taping that and he sent it to (Johnny) Knoxville and (Jeff) Tremaine, he was like, ‘Yo, we gotta get this guy in the new movie.’ By then all contracts had already settled and everything like that. I told them, ‘Yo, I’ll do it for free. I just want to have fun.’ So I guess that’s where it stemmed from. People probably think just hanging out with Steve-O, it’s automatically gonna be in Jackass type deal. But it was fun. Maybe it’s a good thing I wasn’t in the movie.”

On what he would’ve wanted to do in the film: “I had this idea, There’s this thing called the Mega Ramp, it’s at Bob Burnquist’s house. It has the biggest gap, like ramp. I pitched to Steve-O, ‘Put me in a body bag, duct tape me to a skateboard and send me down that.’ I was gonna do the jump for the movie. That was my stunt I had planned for Jackass 4. Maybe it’s a good thing that didn’t happen because who knows how that would have panned out.”

On if he’d ever want to work on a Jackass reboot of the show: “It all depends, man. It all depends on where I’m at with my career because AEW is my big focal point. That’s my big thing. So it all depends on how scheduling and everything works out. If it worked out scheduling wise, who knows? Right now there’s a lot of goals I have outside the ring. Mount Everest is probably the biggest one I would say at the moment and that’s set for next year. You can only hike it two months out of the year, April and May, so I’ve gotta wait until next April and May. It takes ten weeks to climb it. So I’ll be gone for ten weeks.”

At this Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing event, Darby Allin is competing in a Fatal 4-Way match for the AEW World Title against champion MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 a the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.