Darby Allin Plans To Climb Mount Everest Next Year

In an interview with TMZ, Darby Allin revealed that he planned to climb the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, sometime next year.

When talking about “pushing the boundaries,” he said: “That’s been my whole MO since AEW started. That’s why it’s so important for me to meet up with guys like [Travis] Pastrana, and make stuff happen. Do stuff that no wrestler’s ever done before. The thing I’m going to be doing next year that no wrestler’s done before is climb Mount Everest. You heard it here first.”

Everest is 29,035 feet above sea level. Hundreds of climbers have died attempting to get to the top, with around 4,000 doing so successfully.