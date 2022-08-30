Darby Allin Reveals AEW All Out Match Will Be Announced Tomorrow on AEW Dynamite

– During an appearance on DDP Snake Pit this week, AEW star Darby Allin announced that he and Sting will be in action at All Out, and fans can expect details on their matchup to be announced tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. Currently, Sting and Allin don’t have a match scheduled for the pay-per-view card.

Darby Allin informed DDP on the podcast (via Fightful), “All Out. Me and Sting will be there. Our match will be announced on Wednesday. We’ll be at All Out.”

During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Sting and Darby Allin assisted Miro and helped save him from an attack by the House of Black. So, it appears a good bet there will likely be some sort of tag match between the two groups.

Meanwhile, AEW All Out 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, September 4. The event will be held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.