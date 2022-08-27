Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 8.26.22  

Rampage

Date: August 26, 2022

Location: Wolstein Center, Cleveland, Ohio

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone

We’re coming off quite the major moment on Dynamite as Jon Moxley squashed CM Punk to unify the World Titles. That leaves some questions open for All Out and AEW does not have much time left to set it up. I could go for finding out what is going to headline the show, but odds are we will find that out next week on Dynamite. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Trios Titles Tournament First Round: House Of Black vs. Dark Order

Brody King drives 10 into the corner to start but has to power out of a headlock. King knocks him into the corner so it’s off to John Silver, who elbows Buddy Murphy in the face. Everyone comes in and the brawl breaks out as we take a break. Back with Alex Reynolds caught in the wrong corner, allowing Malakai Black to shoulder him down. Reynolds manages to slip over to the corner though and it’s back to 10 for the comeback.

The full nelson has Black in trouble until Murphy makes the save. The Order starts striking away at Murphy but King is back in to…get clotheslined outside by 10. Black is back in and tears off 10’s knee brace, setting up a kneebar. But look out, here comes Miro for a distraction, including a faceplant to Murphy and a right hand to King. That’s enough to let Reynolds roll Black up for the pin at 9:02.

Rating: C. There’s your WWE finish and upset of the week, as the Order gets into the semifinals in quite the surprise. Odds are this sets up Miro vs. the House Of Black at All Out, likely with Sting and Darby Allin joining in. The match was perfectly watchable, but they might as well hand the Elite the titles at this point.

Post match the House jumps Miro until Sting and Darby Allin make the save.

Hook doesn’t care what Matt Menard and Angelo Parker said about him. With Hook gone, Menard and Parker come in to say they want to take the weight of the title off of his shoulders.

TNT Title: Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth

Nemeth is challenging and, as the hometown boy, says the best thing about Cleveland is LEAVING. Fellow hometown boy Wardlow cuts him off, with the walk from backstage entrance, and we’re ready to go. Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh come out, but Nemeth wants them gone. Nemeth talks more trash until he gets headbutted donw. A big right hand knocks Nemeth silly, setting up a four movement Powerbomb Symphony to retain the title at 1:28.

The Andrade Family Office isn’t happy with their losses last week. Private Party and Andrade El Idolo almost come to blows, with El Idolo threatening consequences.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ashton Day

Clothesline, mock Ricky Starks pose, spinebuster, Day is done at 1:03.

We cut to the back, where the Factory beats up Ricky Starks, much to Hobbs’ approval. I have no idea why the Factory needs to be included in this story.

Jade Cargill isn’t worried about Athena but has to stop to yell at Leila Grey. As for Athena, she’s challenges for All Out, so here is Athena to jump Cade from behind….and get punched in the face anyway. This feud is death.

Tay Melo/Sammy Guevara vs. Ortiz/Ruby Soho

Melo and Soho fight over arm control to start with Melo taking her down to crank on the wrist. Back up and Soho drives shoulders into the corner as Excalibur runs down the All Out card. Melo gets knocked into the corner so it’s off to Ortiz to run Sammy over. After a ninja pose, Ortiz gets sent into the corner, allowing Sammy to hit a running knee. A kiss from Melo sends us to a break and we come back with Soho kicking Melo in the corner.

Sammy offers a distraction so Ruby poisonranas him, allowing Melo to score with a high crossbody for two. Everything breaks down and Ortiz DDTs Sammy but has to block Melo’s tornado DDT. No Future drops Melo but Sammy makes the save. Angelo Parker pops up for a distraction, allowing Anna Jay to run in and send Soho into the steps. That’s enough for Sammy to hit a springboard cutter for the pin at 9:41.

Rating: C+. Yes believe it or not, Soho loses again in a match that was a big deal for her. Even if she didn’t get pinned here, it was yet another case of her having a chance to get a moment and it’s another loss instead. Ortiz and Soho not beating Melo and Guevara is fine, but can we get Soho a win of some kind already? Anywhere?

We look back at Jon Moxley beating CM Punk in short fashion to unify the World Titles.

We get some exclusive post match footage of Punk hearing about his foot being really messed up.

Dustin Rhodes is ready to finally win the World Title and Claudio Castagnoli respects him.

Ring Of Honor World Title: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes

Castagnoli, with Wheeler Yuta, is defending, Caprice Coleman and William Regal (replacing Jericho) join commentary, and Arn/Brock Anderson are here with Dustin. Feeling out process to start with Dustin grabbing an armdrag for two, which has him holding up two fingers at Castagnoli. A headlock doesn’t work for Castagnoli so he powers Dustin outside for consultation with Arn. Back in and Castagnoli sends Dustin arm first into the corner before ducking a charge, sending Dustin outside as we take a break.

Back with Dustin fighting out of a Crossface into a side slam. A clothesline sends Castagnoli outside for a change and there’s the flip dive off the apron. Back in and a middle rope hurricanrana sets up a Code Red for two on Castagnoli. One heck of a clothesline gives Castagnoli two more and there’s the giant swing for another near fall.

The Crossface goes on again but Dustin escapes again and hits a powerslam. A piledriver….doesn’t quite work as he kind of drops Castagnoli to the side, making it more like a powerbomb, for two. Castagnoli is back up and tries a leapfrog, with Dustin’s head hitting him low (ala Konnan vs. Eddie Guerrero at Uncensored 1996). That doesn’t keep Castagnoli down long and he hits the pop up uppercut to retain at 12:28.

Rating: B-. The build for this was good, but it didn’t exactly hit that level that you might have expected. Castagnoli is being presented as a major star in AEW and that means he isn’t going to lose the title in a quickly booked defense in the main event of Rampage. Dustin continues to be as likable as you can get, but he wasn’t going to win here and that wasn’t surprising.

