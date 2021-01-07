wrestling / News

Darby Allin Shows Off New TNT Championship on New Year’s Smash (Clip)

January 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW TNT Championship

We have a new TNT Championship belt as of tonight’s New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Darby Allin came out with the new championship, which features a black strap instead of the old red strap.

As reported last week, AEW retired the original belt and named Brodie Lee Jr. the holder of that championship for life.

