Darby Allin Shows Off New TNT Championship on New Year’s Smash (Clip)
January 6, 2021 | Posted by
We have a new TNT Championship belt as of tonight’s New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Darby Allin came out with the new championship, which features a black strap instead of the old red strap.
As reported last week, AEW retired the original belt and named Brodie Lee Jr. the holder of that championship for life.
"We all know how this ends. So let's get to the fun part" – TNT Champion @DarbyAllin
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/kzq1owFB39
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021
