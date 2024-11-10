Darby Allin Recalls Sting Telling Him Not To Change a Thing About His Work When They Met

Darby Allin says that Sting told him to change nothing about how he works when they first met. Allin was paired with Sting throughout The Icon’s time in AEW, and Allin recalled first meeting him on AEW’s Meal & a Match.

“You know, it was weird,” Allin said (per Fightful). “Way before I was told I was going to be with him, [they said], ‘Alright, you’re just gonna sit in the rafters during the pandemic.’ I didn’t put two and two together because you know, I think Sting’s career is over, he’s not doing anything in wrestling you know? All of the sudden, ‘You know why you’re sitting in the rafters, right?’ I’m like, ‘No, just because it looks spooky.’ Then they’re all like, ‘Sting’s coming. We want you to be with him.’”

He continued, “It was so intimidating to first walk up to him but then instantly he’s just like, ‘Dude, I love everything about you. I love your aesthetic, I love your cinematic promos.’ He’s like, ‘Don’t change a thing.’ I was like, ‘Woah, that’s crazy.’ It’s such validation. But he’s so giving and the fact that he trusted me with his last run is pretty wild.”

Allin is currently part of the group of AEW’s stars standing up to the Death Riders on AEW TV.