– During a recent interview with Ringside Collectibles, AEW star Darby Allin discussed how the incident with CM Punk last year at AEW All In: London 2023 helped Jack Perry find his niche as a heel in wrestling and unlock his inner “douchebag.” Darby Allin said on the CM Punk and Jack Perry incident (via Fightful):

“No, it’s really interesting because I felt like last year, Jack Perry was going to All In as a heel, but I really didn’t feel like he like found his niche. Unfortunately, he did what he did, but weirdly enough, I feel like that actually made him find his niche. They say wrestling’s the best when you’re yourself turned up to 100, and he’s just a douchebag, so it’s kind of cool that he can just be his normal self.”

Of course, that incident led to CM Punk being terminated from AEW. CM Punk later returned to WWE last year at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, rejoining the company for the first time in almost 10 years. Meanwhile, former TNT Champion Allin will challenge Jack Perry for the title later next month at AEW All In: London 2024. The event will be held on Sunday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.