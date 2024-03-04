wrestling / News

Darby Allin vs. Jay White Set For AEW Big Business

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Darby Allin Image Credit: AEW

Darby Allin will face Jay White for the first time at AEW Big Business. Tony Khan announced at the AEW Revolution media scrum that Allin, who won alongside Sting in the main event of the PPV, will face White in a first-time ever match at the March 13th special episode of Dynamite.

The match is the first officially announced for the show, which will air live on TBS.

