wrestling / News
Darby Allin vs. Jay White Set For AEW Big Business
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
Darby Allin will face Jay White for the first time at AEW Big Business. Tony Khan announced at the AEW Revolution media scrum that Allin, who won alongside Sting in the main event of the PPV, will face White in a first-time ever match at the March 13th special episode of Dynamite.
The match is the first officially announced for the show, which will air live on TBS.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on New AEW PPV Event, Upcoming Collision Pre-Emption
- Backstage Notes From AEW Revolution, Who Is Backstage, No Edicts Regarding Sting Tributes
- Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray & More Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of Final Match
- Darby Allin Wants Sting To Leave Wrestling On A High Note, Says He’s ‘At Peace’ If He Dies On Mount Everest