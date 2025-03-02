Darius Carter Says He Watches Wrestling ‘All The Time,’ Including WWE Main Event

Darius Carter makes sure that he watches as much wrestling as he can, from the independents to WWE Main Event. The independent star recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds and spoke about how he makes sure to watch wrestling of all kinds, including the now-defunct NXT Level Up and WWE Main Event.

“I’m watching wrestling all the time,” Carter said. “I’m watching all types of wrestling. I’m watching independent wrestling, show thats I’m on, shows that are in the area and not in the area. I’m watching main wrestling as well. I’m watching WWE including Level Up and Main Event. There is a reason they put these matches out there. Level Up was a lot of development. These guys on LFG, I’ve been watching them because they were on Level Up. This might be your first time seeing them, but I’ve been seeing them for months developing themselves. ‘Here you are fresh out of the PC. Here’s a match.’”

He continued, “They are basically showing you the ropes and people are missing these nuggets. I make sure that I watch. I watch Main Event. ‘Here is a Natalya match.’ Who is not watching a Natalya match as a professional wrestler if you have an opportunity? She is literally training half the wrestlers coming through. She’s in the ring with all of them and constantly posting. This is free game. If you have Natalya and people like that, what are we doing if not paying attention?”