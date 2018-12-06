wrestling / News
Various News: Darius Rucker Picks His Favorite Dusty Rhodes Match, The Rock Shows Off New Shoes, Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live
– Noted wrestling fan and singer was recently asked what his favorite Dusty Rhodes match ever was. He gladly shared…
“The Big Turn” of ‘80. Dusty and Ole Anderson (Gene Spec Ref).VS.The Assassins (Ivan Kolof SR).Cage.The Omni. Ole turns Gene turns they destroy the dream. No one can get in. The mike work on GCW the next week Is classic and a must see!! https://t.co/FbqyQYFOFV
— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) December 5, 2018
– Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Noam Dar in a non-title match has been announced for next week’s WWE 205 Live.
– Here is the Rock, showing off his new shoes…
View this post on Instagram
Zooma zoom in 👟🔥 Puttin’ these bad ass prototype shoes to the test on LEG DAY. My NEW @underarmour #ProjectRock2s will drop this JUNE 2019. As always, our goal is to make the best training shoes/gear you’ll ever use. Thank you for consistently making my shoes and gear, @underarmour’s #1 sellers. I never want to just play in the game, I want to change the way the game is played. #FitnessGameChangers #PR2s 👟 #UnderArmour