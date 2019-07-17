AEW News: Dark Order vs. Strong Hearts at OWE Show, Alicia Atout Posts New Vlogs

– A new AEW vs. OWE match has been announced for Oriental Wrestling Entertainment’s August 7th show in Toronto. OWE announced that Stu Grayson and Evil Uno of The Dark Order will face Strong Hearts’ El Lindaman and T-Hawk. You can get tickets here, and for the next week they’re 20% off with the promo code “OWEvsAEW.”

– AEW interviewer Alicia Atout has posted new vlogs to her YouTube channel. You can see the videos below, in which she talks with Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Vickie Guerrero, Kelly Kelly, Rosemary and others as well as revealing some facts about herself: