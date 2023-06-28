– Per Showbuzz Daily, this week’s edition of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE had another increase in viewership. Meanwhile, ratings saw a slight down tick.

This week’s episode showcased the career of late WWE Hall of Famer The Junkyard Dog. The episode averaged 229,000 viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s episode, which drew 201,000 viewers. This week’s audience is now the highest viewing audience of Season 4 thus far.

However, the P18-49 key ratings demo was slightly down for this week’s episode. The show drew a 0.06 rating, falling slightly from last week’s 0.07 for the episode on Doink the Clown.

Dark Side of the Ring ranked No. 75 for the night. Last week’s show ranked No. 57.