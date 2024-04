Dates Announced For NJPW G1 Climax 34

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the dates for the G1 Climax 34 tournament, which takes place from July 20 to August 18. It is unknown how many blocks or wrestlers there will be at this time. The dates include:

* Saturday July 20 & Sunday July 21- Opening Weekend- Osaka: EDION Arena Osaka

* Tuesday July 23 Hiroshima: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

* Thursday July 25 Kagawa: Sun Messe Kagawa

* Saturday July 27 Nagasaki: Dejima Messe Nagasaki

* Sunday July 28 & Monday July 29 Fukuoka: Fukuoka International Center

* Wednesday July 31 Yamaguchi: KDDI Ishin Hall

* Saturday August 3 Osaka: Yamato University Yamato Arena

* Sunday August 4 Aichi: Dolphins Arena

* Tuesday August 6 & Wednesday August 7 Tokyo: Korakuen Hall

* Thursday August 8 Kanagawa: Yokohama Budokan

* Saturday August 10 Miyazaki: Xebio Arena Sendai

* Monday August 12 Niigata: Aore Nagaoka

* Wednesday August 14 Shizuoka: Hamamatsu Arena

* Thursday August 15 Chiba: Makuhari Messe

* Saturday August 17 & Sunday August 18 Tokyo: Ryogoku Sumo Hall