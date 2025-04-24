Dave LaGreca Responds To The Rock’s Comments About His WrestleMania Criticism

Dave LaGreca has addressed the Rock’s response to his criticisms about WrestleMania. As noted, LaGreca voiced his complaints about the Final Boss’ lack of involvement in WrestleMania and Rock posted a comment on an Instagram featuring LeGreca’s heated comments, telling the Busted Open Radio host that “the business is a complete work” and to “stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show.”

LaGreca took issue with the Rock’s comments and voiced them on Busted Open; you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc).

On Rock saying wrestling is a work: “I love professional wrestling. I love professional wrestling, because it’s unlike any form of entertainment or sport. I’m passionate about it, because I dive into it. And it’s not about ‘Oh, it’s real to me dammit.’ But it is. It is. You guys put your bodies on the line any time you step into a wrestling ring, you’re putting your health and your body on the line. It’s no more real than that. That’s as real as it can possibly be. So when you say it’s a work…I don’t need to be reminded. I know that. I’m trying to fight that off from everybody outside of our circle. I don’t need somebody inside the circle who sits at the highest mountain in this business, which is the WWE, to tell me it’s not real. I already know that. I know that it’s not real.”

On Rock’s comments: “All due respect Rock, all due respect Mr. Dwayne Johnson, I appreciate what you’ve done for me and for this business. But what you put in that response I thought was wrong, and it hurt me. It actually…I’m not angry about it, I’m actually hurt and disappointed with the response.”