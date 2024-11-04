Davey Boy Smith Jr Becomes AJPW Triple Crown Champion at Giant Series 2024

Davey Boy Smith Jr won the top prize in AJPW this weekend, becoming Triple Crown Champion at Giant Series 2024. He pinned Yuma Aoyagi to win the title. Smith is one of only a few foreign talents to become Triple Crown Champion, joining the likes of Vader, ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams, Terry Gordy and others. He has been in AJPW since late 2023.

Natalya later congratulated him on Twitter. She wrote: “I’m so proud of you @DBSmithjr!!!! Ever since you were a kid, you wanted this. I’m so happy for you and you’ve worked so hard for this. AND NEW ALL JAPAN TRIPLE CROWN WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP!!!!!!”