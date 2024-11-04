wrestling / News
Davey Boy Smith Jr Becomes AJPW Triple Crown Champion at Giant Series 2024
Davey Boy Smith Jr won the top prize in AJPW this weekend, becoming Triple Crown Champion at Giant Series 2024. He pinned Yuma Aoyagi to win the title. Smith is one of only a few foreign talents to become Triple Crown Champion, joining the likes of Vader, ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams, Terry Gordy and others. He has been in AJPW since late 2023.
Natalya later congratulated him on Twitter. She wrote: “I’m so proud of you @DBSmithjr!!!! Ever since you were a kid, you wanted this. I’m so happy for you and you’ve worked so hard for this. AND NEW ALL JAPAN TRIPLE CROWN WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP!!!!!!”
＼🏔️11.4札幌大会開催中！／
デイビーボーイ・スミスJr.が
青柳優馬から3カウント奪取！
新三冠王者誕生❗️❗️❗️
📺LIVE配信中！https://t.co/2R4sZMhAtq#ajpw #ゼンニチ北海道 #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/UgnqlMMEc3
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) November 4, 2024
I’m so proud of you @DBSmithjr!!!! Ever since you were a kid, you wanted this. I’m so happy for you and you’ve worked so hard for this.
AND NEW ALL JAPAN TRIPLE CROWN WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP!!!!!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OeZjYWlHlB
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 4, 2024
