Davey Boy Smith Jr. Hopes To Be Part of Bloodsport X

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is hoping to get a spot on the card for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X. Smith has been a regular for the series of events with a 6-1 record, and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about his hopes for the upcoming iteration of the series.

“I have not spoken to Josh about this yet, but I am going to be under the assumption that I will be participating in the Bloodsport coming up this year,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, because of my stomach issues, I haven’t been training quite as regularly as I once was in the martial arts aspect. I’m getting back into that now. It took me a while to get back to a neutral state with my body with appendicitis and diverticulosis. Once you get to that state, you want to get into great shape and doing a lot of conditioning, sparring, kickboxing, flipping tires. It took a while to get back to a neutral state.”

He continued, “I do have faith that I will be at the 2024 Bloodsport event. I do not know of an opponent, but there is a lot of great talent out there. This is one guy that I’ve trained with, sparred with, and wrestled with that is a dear friend of mine; Erik Hammer. He’s been on the Bloodsport events in the past. He and I would shake hands, and may the best man win. It would be great competition and a great match to go up against a caliber of athlete like himself. People don’t know enough about him, but he’s a highly skilled grappler, in great shape, and an awesome dude. He would be somebody I would look forward to stepping in the ring with for Bloodsport.”