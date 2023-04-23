wrestling / News
Various News: David Arquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Full Six-Man Tag Match From Last Week’s Impact
April 23, 2023
– David Arquette is the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video below with the former WCW World Champion and RJ City:
– Impact Wrestling released the full six-man tag match form last week’s Impact pitting Time Machine against Try Miguel, Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham:
