David Finlay Plans to Refocus Bullet Club, Says Jay White & Juice Robinson Aren’t Part Of It

David Finlay is making some changes in Bullet Club to get it back in line with its goals, and he says that Jay White & Juice Robinson aren’t part of the “real” faction anymore. White and Robinson are working together under a Bullet Club Gold banner in AEW, and Finlay — who recently added Clark Connors to the faction — spoke with Sports Illustrated about his plans to realign the group and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the group needing to refocus: “We lost sight of what Bullet Club is designed to do. We became obsessed with selling T-shirts. That isn’t our intent. Bullet Club is here to disrupt and destroy… This is my Bullet Club. It’s going to be the most violent, ruthless version, and it’s going to be defined by blood and championship gold.”

On White and Robinson’s ‘Bullet Club Gold’ faction in AEW: “Juice and Jay, whatever they’re doing in AEW, I don’t know what that is. Make no mistake—they are not part of the real Bullet Club.”