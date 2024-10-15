wrestling / News

David Finlay vs. Taichi Title Match, More Set for NJPW Power Struggle 2024

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Power Struggle 2024 - Taichi vs Dave Finlay Image Credit: NJPW

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling confirmed several new matchups, including title bouts, for this year’s NJPW Power Struggle 2024 event. David Finlay will defend the IWGP Global Championship against Taichi. Also, Douki will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against Master Wato.

NJPW Power Struggle is scheduled for Monday, November 4 at the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. The event will stream live and with English commentary on NJPW World. Here’s the current lineup:

* IWGP Global Championship Match: David Finlay (c) vs. Taichi
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Douki (c) vs. Master Wato
* IWGP Tag Team Championships Match: TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (c) vs. HENARE & Great-O-Khan
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & El Phantasmo vs. EVIL & Ren Narita
* Best of Super Junior Tag League Finals

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW Power Struggle, Jeffrey Harris

