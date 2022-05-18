wrestling / News

David Otunga Appears In The Trailer For She-Hulk

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
David Otunga Image Credit: WWE

If you blinked, you might have missed him. Yesterday, the first trailer for Marvel’s Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived. WWE alumnus David Otunga was included briefly, as one of the several dates that Jennifer Walters talks about going on. He’s shown flexing a little bit in his moment.

Otunga took to Twitter to talk about appearing in the series. He wrote: “I had to show off my biceps for #SheHulk. I couldn’t help it! I can’t wait for you all to see it!

