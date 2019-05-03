David Starr Says ROH Talent Reached Out With Support After His Anti-Sinclair Promo

– David Starr says he isn’t alone in his opinion of ROH owners Sinclair Broadcast Group, saying several ROH talent reached out with support. Starr, who posted a video (later deleted) in which he fired shots at Sinclair in March, told revealed the information in his interview with the Jobbing Out Podcast.

“I’m not out here calling for every single person to boycott Ring Of Honor,” Starr said (per Fightful). “I’m not saying that at all, so I don’t want it to come off that way and I don’t want it to come off like the wrestlers that work for Ring Of Honor or get paid by Sinclair for Ring Of Honor are bad people or anything like that because that’s not the case.. There are plenty of people that turn a blind eye to what’s going on. Maybe one or two of them can use that platform to speak for good. Maybe they could, maybe they… I don’t know. There were a few guys on the roster that messaged me that were like, ‘Good stuff’. So I do know that there are guys there that do think about it.”