Dax Harwood Says FTR Has Decided What’s Next For Them, Will Tell Fans Soon

Dax Harwood says that he and Cash Wheeler have decided what’s next for FTR, and that fans will know their next move soon. Harwood took to Twitter on Sunday morning to reveal that he and Wheeler have figured out what they’re doing when their contracts expire in April and that nothing is official yet, but that they should be able to make an announcement in a couple weeks.

Harwood wrote:

“Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all.”

FTR made their return to AEW TV at Revolution where they attacked The Gunns, though Harwood said afterward that their contract status with AEW had not changed at that time.