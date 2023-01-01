Dax Harwood Says Jim Cornette Is Allowed His Opinions On Wrestling, Using Criticism To Improve Himself

Dax Harwood recently announced his new podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” on the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast. Co-host Matt Koon asked Dax about several different wrestling names, including Jim Cornette. Keep reading for some excerpts:

On Cornette being allowed his opinion on pro wrestling: “I think Jim… has done so much in this business that he is allowed to have whatever opinion he wants on any style of professional wrestling. I think he has so much knowledge to impart on wrestlers, too.”

On not agreeing with everything Cornette says on the podcast: “I think if you listen to his podcast and if you could filter through some of the stuff that pisses you off, and I know he says some things that are off-kilter, some things he says bothers me sometimes, but if you can filter through that, man, you’ll learn something every single episode he has.”

On how Dax can learn from a person like Cornette: “If a Jim Cornette came to me, and he said, “man, that fucking match sucked dick,” then I would say: “Okay, Jim, can you tell me why? Or what was wrong?” And he’d tell me. I would listen to it. And I would say okay, he thinks this is wrong, this is wrong, maybe he would tell me what is right about it. I would take all that and I would put it into my memory bank, okay? I would think about it, and I would say… “Jim said this was wrong, but I don’t think it was wrong.” Then he may say I think this is wrong, and I would say “Okay. I agree, that could have been done better.”

On using criticism to make himself better: “I would use that to get better as a performer instead of saying oh, this motherfucker, he was talking shit about me. Jim was not talking shit about me, okay? Jim, Booker T, Bret Hart. Any of these guys, anybody who has done something in this business? They can have any opinion they want because they’ve done it all. But when they criticize a wrestler and his abilities, that’s just them criticizing a wrestler, a character, and their abilities.”

On the difference between criticism of his work and him as a person: “They’re not criticizing David Harwood, the husband. If Booker, or Jim, or even Bret, said “oh, he’s a shitty husband. He’s a terrible father. He’s never there.” Then we got a problem. But if you say, “he sold this like shit,” then I can say okay. Let me take a look at that. And if I did, then I can better myself. Because he’s talking about Dax the character and the wrestler. If he says that I’m a husband that doesn’t provide for my wife, and I’m out every night, than we got a problem.”

If you use any of the above quotations, please credit Gentleman Villain h/t 411mania for the transcription.