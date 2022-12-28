Dax Harwood On His Heat With Road Dogg, How Road Dogg Buried Him To Front Office

Dax Harwood recently announced his new podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” on the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast. Co-host Matt Koon asked Harwood about several different wrestling names, including another member of the Ad-Free Shows network of Podcasts, the “Road Dogg” Jesse James. Uncle Daxy made no bones about his feelings toward Road Dogg. Read on for the comments:

On Road Dogg disliking Dax from the jump: “I think from the day Road Dogg met me, he didn’t like me. [FTR] had a match against American Alpha at NXT Dallas. That’s one of my favorites of all-time. I had in my mind what that match was. I had the story I wanted to tell, I knew the false finishes I wanted, I knew exactly how I wanted the front half to go, I knew exactly what was gonna work. [Road Dogg] offered an idea one night, the night before Dallas, and [Cash and I] were talking with [Jason] Jordan and [Chad] Gable. I was explaining to them the story that I wanted to tell, and he offered and idea. I didn’t shoot it down; I just didn’t think it fit into the story that I wanted to tell.”

On Road Dogg then burying Dax to the office: “He went to an unnamed source, who is a very big part of the WWE office, and he proceeded to bury me, tell that person that I thought I knew everything, and I would never try to learn anything, and all this stuff. So I had my own reservations about him.”

On fans tweeting about FTR possibly debuting on Smackdown and his heel response: “Then come later that year, right around December, there was a gauntlet tag team match on Smackdown. For some reason, the fans thought The Revival was gonna make their debut there. The fans were tweeting and freaking out over it. We were heels, so I went on Twitter and said “you fans thought that we were gonna debut on the main roster in a stupid gimmick gauntlet match? You’ve lost your mind.” Something like that.”

On Road Dogg tweeting that Dax would “never make it”: “At the time, Road Dogg was booking [Smackdown]. He took offense to that, because I said “stupid gimmick,” and he proceeded to write on Twitter that if I kept it up, he would make sure that I would “never” make it to the main roster.”

On how that cuts into his ability to make a living: “If I never make it to the main roster, that cuts into my money. Which cuts into the money that I make for my family, so I can provide for my daughter and make sure my wife has food on the table. That’s what bothered me.”

On Mark Carrano and Road Dogg trying to sweep it under the rug: “Right after he put that tweet out, I got a call or text from Mark Carrano that led to a call from both of those guys to make sure they were covering their tracks. Because Road Dogg basically said he was gonna make sure I would never have any advancement in the company. Legally, they’re not allowed to do that because they’re in positions of power in the office. For him to say “I’m gonna make sure that you’re not gonna move up, and you can’t advance your money”… legally, he shouldn’t be able to do that. So they were trying to cover their tracks.”

On Road Dogg ignoring him at RAW 25: “Fast forward, we’ll talk about this one day, RAW 25. I had to go in there and make sure Shawn [Michaels] and his friends looked like a million bucks. We got to the back, Road Dogg passed right by me, didn’t say thank you after we bumped around for him. The only person who said thank you was Sean Waltman.”

On respecting Dogg as a wrestler but not a person: “Listen, as a wrestler I respect everything he’s done for the business and the path he’s paved for us. As a person, I don’t know how much respect I have for him.”

If you use any of the above quotations, please credit Gentleman Villain h/t 411mania for the transcription.