Dax Harwood Pitched To Have The Outrunners In Tag Title Match at AEW Full Gear

In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Fightful), Dax Harwood revealed he pitched to have the Outrunners in the tag team title match at AEW Full Gear. According to Harwood, FTR were originally planned for the match, but he thought the Outrunners should have the spot.

He said: “There are some people online who like to say that we latch on, and one of the things [was] people said that we latched onto The Outrunners because [of] their popularity. I would beg anybody to ask The Outrunners what they thought of us and how they thought of us as far as helping them out. Because never once…there’s a lot of things that happen behind the scenes, and I’ll say it, for example, for the four-way tag team title match at [AEW Full Gear], FTR was supposed to be in that spot, in one of those spots. I went to Tony [Khan] and I said, hey man, these guys have worked their ass off. They deserve that. Take us out, put them in. He did, and he agreed with me. Again, people said we latched onto [Daniel] Garcia because he was starting to build his reputation. Again, I would beg anybody to beg anybody to ask Garcia what he thought of us and the sacrifices that we made to make sure that he got exposure and that he got seen and he got over. I think that is one thing subconsciously I wish people would understand more.“