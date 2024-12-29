Dax Harwood Says Singles Gold Isn’t High On His Mind, Talks Chasing Trios Titles In 2025

Dax Harwood says that he doesn’t expect himself or Cash Wheeler to go after singles gold any time soon. The FTR member spoke with 3NT Wrestling recently, and during the conversation he was asked about the notion of chasing a singles championship.

“We get that question a lot, and it’s never been at the forefront of my mind, nor his, I don’t think,” Harwood said (per Fightful). “I don’t want to speak for him. But I don’t think so. I realized, and I think we both realized early in our careers, we had a conversation when we first started teaming, we said if we’re gonna make this work, there has to be no selfish ambition, we can’t worry about what moves I’m gonna get in, or what moves he’s gonna get in, who’s gonna talk the most, who’s gonna be in the ring the most. Never thought about that.”

He continued, “I understand my limitations. I can only speak for me, I can’t speak for him. But I understand my limitations. I knew that if I had another guy who had the same limitations as me, albeit he’s a little bit better looking than I am, but he has the same limitations as me, if we could work together, because I knew how talented he was and I knew how talented I am, we could go down as the greatest tag team of all time, and that was our goal. 2022 came around, and I embarked on a ton of singles matches, and they were pretty well critically acclaimed. But I would never want to leave Cash behind and do my own thing. If there comes an opportunity where we can be like Arn [Anderson] and Tully Blanchard, where we can still be a unit, but maybe do our own thing, then that’s something I could think about. But I would imagine, in 2025, we’ll be gunning for some trios gold, and we might get back to the AEW World Tag Team Championships eventually.”

After last night’s AEW Worlds End, the returning Adam Copeland said that he and FTR were going to be going after all the titles including the AEW Trios Championships and Tag Team Championships.