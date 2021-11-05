Dax Harwood Wishes WCW Would Have Won Monday Night Wars, Eric Bischoff Agrees

Dax Harwood took to Twitter on Thursday night to express his wish that WCW had won the Money Night Wars, and Eric Bischoff shared his agreement. Harwood posted to Twitter on Thursday following the spate of WWE releases that took place, writing simply:

”I wish WCW would’ve won.”

Bischoff then retweeted the post and added, “Me too.”

A few minutes before that post, Harwood has written, “Independent Contractors. What a thing…” in response to the releases.