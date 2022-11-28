DAZN To Broadcast Prime Time Wrestling Events Through End of 2023

DAZN has announced a new deal in which they will broadcast events from Prime Time Wrestling through the end of 2023. The press release reads:

DAZN AGREES NON-EXCLUSIVE DEAL TO BROADCAST PRIME TIME WRESTLING EVENTS GLOBALLY UNTIL END OF 2023, ADDING TO THE GLOBAL PLATFORM’S GROWING FIGHT SPORTS PORTFOLIO

DAZN today announce the signing of an agreement with Kinguin PTW until the end of 2023, which has provided wrestling fans with exceptional sports entertainment content from its inception.

Phenomenal production values, a growing roster of homegrown and international stars as well as fantastic, one-of-a-kind fan experience on the events – that is something that Kinguin PTW provides, and DAZN will broadcast.

Both DAZN and Kinguin PTW will continue to grow and provide the fans worldwide with the best possible product.