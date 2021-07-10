DDP On Stalker Angle With The Undertaker’s Wife In WWE, What He Should’ve Told Vince McMahon When Pitched Idea

In a recent interview on The Angle Podcast, DDP discussed Triple H calling him about his WWE Hall of Fame induction, his stalker angle with The Undertaker’s wife in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

DDP on Triple H calling him about his WWE Hall of Fame induction: “Well, for starters, I didn’t have any idea. They let you know either in January or February and this was in October and they were doing a video on me. WWE wanted to bury WCW when we got there. It was business, it wasn’t me personally. I took the brunt of it, but I knew if I just shut my mouth and didn’t complain like so many other guys do and put down the company. They are going to have to put me in that Hall of Fame at some point. How could you not? No one’s ever had my story. When we started kicking their ass is when my career blew up…..I’m still tight with everyone there. Triple H and I go way back. When I got his call, I was like hey bro because I put a call in to him. I thought he was just calling me back. He started talking about my career and my work ethic and at some point, I started thinking, is this that call? And I don’t want to say it is because I don’t know, but they’re filming me and at some point, he says we’re going to put you in. Dusty Rhodes said, ‘D, there are only two things that are real in our business. One is winning your very first world championship title and two is that Hall of Fame ring.”

On his stalker angle with The Undertaker and his wife and what he should’ve told Vince McMahon about the idea: “What Vince McMahon taught me was you can never be afraid to walk away from the table. What I should’ve done was got up. When Vince said I want you to stalk The Undertaker’s wife and he’s looking across from one of the most beautiful women ever, my first ex-wife, I was there to be a part of the team. In WCW, I fought for everything. If I were in the WCW mindset and Vince said we want you to stalk Undertaker’s wife, I would’ve looked at him, looked at her, looked back at him, and said, ‘Vince, are you looking at my wife? I’m going to stalk some other cat’s wife when everybody knows she’s my wife?’ What I should’ve done was got up, shook everyone’s hands, and said, ‘I love the idea, but not for DDP. When you want to do people’s champion vs. people’s champion (DDP vs. The Rock), call me.’ I wouldn’t have give a shit if I put Rock over every single night. It would’ve just gotten bigger and better.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Angle Podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.