DDT Universe Officially Renamed As Wrestle Universe

DDT Pro Wrestling recent sent out an email to DDT Universe subscribers revealing that the service will now be known as ‘Wrestle Universe.’ Parent company CyberAgent owns DDT, as well as Pro Wrestling NOAH, which will now have content on the service. The post reads:

Thank you very much for your continued support.

The service name and logo design of “DDT UNIVERSE” will be changed from May 13, 2020 (Wednesday).

New name

WRESTLE UNIVERSE

Background of service name change

The video distribution of Pro Wrestling NOAH started from the end of January 2020, and some other group videos were also distributed, and the number of distributed videos has reached about 7,500.

In the future, we will provide a worldwide distribution service that is included in the meaning of the word “UNIVERSE”, a service that will satisfy as many professional wrestling fans as possible.

Positioning it as our mission, we have changed the service name this time.

Impact of service name change

* There will be no changes to the service contents and fees currently used.

* The fan club function of the DDT group can be used continuously.

We will continue to strive to improve our services.

Also, due to the name change, various campaigns will start, so please check HP, release, SNS for details.

Thank you for your continued patronage for “WRESTLE UNIVERSE”.