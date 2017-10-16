Dean Ambrose Heel Turn Considered For WrestleMania Feud

WWE is reportedly considering a heel turn for Dean Ambrose that will lead into a feud with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 34. PW Mania reports (via Sportskeeda) that there have been discussions about Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins once the Shield’s reunion is complete.

Among the ideas discussed for Rollins and Ambrose once the reunion is done involves Ambrose turning to break up the Shield, which will lead to a blow-off match between Ambrose and Rollins at WrestleMania. Obviously this is still early in WrestleMania planning and plans are fluid, but at this point the turn is still a possbility.