Various News: Declan McMahon Doesn’t Watch AEW or Impact, WWE Playlist Looks at Roman Reigns on the Mic, Lineup for WOW – Women of Wrestling

October 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Declan McMahon WWE Fastlane Image Credit: WWE

– In an interview with with WU Online (via Fightful), Declan McMahon, the son of Shane, was asked if he watches AEW or Impact Wrestling.

He said: “I don’t watch that crap.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at Roman Reigns “destroying people on the mic” for 30 minutes.

– Here’s the lineup for this weekend’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, which airs in syndication:

* The Beast speaks
* Chainsaw vs. Jennifer “Jen Z” Florez
* Coach Campanelli makes an announcement

