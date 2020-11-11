Defeat Rohit Challenge Added To Impact Wrestling Turning Point

Impact Wrestling has announced that X-Division champion Rohit Raju will hold another ‘Defeat Rohit’ challenge at Turning Point on Saturday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. The Good Brothers

* No Disqualification Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

* Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. Team XXXL

* Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

* Moose vs. Willie Mack

* Bryan Myers vs. Swoggle

* Defeat Rohit Challenge: Rohit Raju vs. TBD