Defeat Rohit Challenge Added To Impact Wrestling Turning Point
Impact Wrestling has announced that X-Division champion Rohit Raju will hold another ‘Defeat Rohit’ challenge at Turning Point on Saturday. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. The Good Brothers
* No Disqualification Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie
* Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. Team XXXL
* Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari
* Moose vs. Willie Mack
* Bryan Myers vs. Swoggle
* Defeat Rohit Challenge: Rohit Raju vs. TBD
The Defeat @HakimZane Challenge returns THIS SATURDAY at #TurningPoint, exclusively on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/FVDfVPE2Vh pic.twitter.com/hDPpSwDZMs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2020
