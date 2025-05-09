DEFY Wrestling’s Kevin Diers Passes Away

DEFY Wrestling’s backstage correspondent and podcast host Kevin Diers has passed away. The promotion took to Twitter on Thursday, announcing that Diesr had passed away. No details are available on his passing.

The promotion wrote:

“We are deeply saddened to hear that our brother, Kevin Diers, has passed away. Kevin has worked with DEFY since day one. RIP, my friend…”

Diers was also the host of 99.9 KISW’s Metal Shop and Loud and Local shows. Several members of the wrestling world took to Twitter to comment on the news, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friend and fans of Kevin Diers.

